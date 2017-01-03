Breaking: Four people dead after police called to home in Nova Scotia

The RCMP in Nova Scotia say four people are dead after officers were called to a residence in a rural community on Tuesday evening.

In a release, the force says they were called to a home in Upper Big Tracadie in Guysborough County around 6 p.m.

“Upon arrival officers located four deceased individuals inside a residence. Based on the preliminary investigation the RCMP want to advise there is no risk to the public,” a police statement reads.

In an interview, RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said it’s a “developing” and “complex situation” and that more details would be released when they become available.

She said she didn’t know the age of gender of the victims, only that four bodies were found inside a residence.

“I can say for certain there is no concern for public safety right now,” she said.