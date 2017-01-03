Further changes to Nova Scotia craft beer fee structure still not stopping legal action

The Nova Scotia government made regulatory changes Tuesday to the Liquor Control Act, but that’s still not stopping legal action against the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation by one Halifax brewer.

The changes replaced a subsection of the act that gave the NSLC the authority to set pricing in it stores with three subsections that add alcohol sold outside of its stores to that authority, along with the Retail Sales Mark-up Allocation (RSMA).

The RSMA is charged to brewers who sell their own beer outside of an NSLC store. The government changed it last month from 50 cents per litre to five per cent of wholesale – a reduction of about half.

Unfiltered Brewing is scheduled to be in court with the NSLC later this month, aiming to have the RSMA declared unconstitutional, and to recoup the roughly $35,000 it’s paid.

“It seems to be an effort to put on paper some of the unwritten policies that NSLC has been operating under for quite some time,” Unfiltered’s lawyer, Richard Norman said of the changes on Tuesday.

Norman argues the RSMA is a tax, and the NSLC doesn’t have the authority to tax.

“At last, they seem to be recognizing that when they charge people something they should have some written regulation backing that up, and that’s what they’re trying to do now,” he said.

Norman said the new regulations won’t have any effect on his litigation and he still doesn’t think they give the NSLC the power to tax, but he noted their timing.

“I have no idea why these changes are being made now, but certainly they directly relate to the fee that is the main issue in our litigation, and they are being made a couple weeks beforehand,” he said.

Provincial finance department spokesperson Marla MacInnis told Metro in an email the changes were made to “provide clarity to the industry” and “confirm the current practice.”