Two goal night for Arnaud Durandeau helps Halifax Mooseheads end losing streak

The Halifax Mooseheads’ long losing streak came to an end Tuesday night as they defeated the last place Moncton Wildcats 3-2 in overtime.

The victory is the team’s first in the last nine games. Halifax, which had last won on Dec. 2 in Chicoutimi, has dropped into second-last place in the QMJHL’s Maritime Division with 35 points.



“We got the monkey off our back a bit,” head coach Andre Tourigny said after the game.

“We battled really hard in that game, we had a tough time to score the big goal but I’m happy with the effort.”

Ben Higgins opened the scoring for Halifax with his eighth of the season, but Arnaud Durandeau was the hero, potting two goals including the overtime winner.

“He played a solid all around game tonight, I was really happy with how he played,” Tourigny said of Durandeau’s performance.

Alexis Gravel made 28 saves in the victory, with Moncton’s Logan Johnston and Lane Cormier managing to each sneak one by the rookie netminder.