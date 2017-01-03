Police looking for missing Halifax girl

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help finding a girl who’s been missing since early December.

Merissa Purdy, 16, was last seen on Dec. 9 at about 2 p.m. near the area of Gottingen and Brunswick streets. She was reported missing on Monday.

Purdy is described as an Indigenous girl, standing about 5’3” tall, weighing about 115 lbs., with red hair and hazel eyes. Police have no description of her clothing.