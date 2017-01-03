News / Halifax

Police looking for missing Halifax girl

Merissa Purdy, 16, was last seen on Dec. 9 at about 2 p.m. near the area of Gottingen and Brunswick streets.

Merissa Purdy, 16, was reported missing on Monday.

Contributed/Halifax Regional Police

Merissa Purdy, 16, was reported missing on Monday.

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help finding a girl who’s been missing since early December.

Merissa Purdy, 16, was last seen on Dec. 9 at about 2 p.m. near the area of Gottingen and Brunswick streets. She was reported missing on Monday.

Purdy is described as an Indigenous girl, standing about 5’3” tall, weighing about 115 lbs., with red hair and hazel eyes. Police have no description of her clothing.

Police say they have no information to suggest foul play against Purdy, but they’re asking anyone with information of her whereabouts to call police.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers