Police looking for missing Halifax girl
Merissa Purdy, 16, was last seen on Dec. 9 at about 2 p.m. near the area of Gottingen and Brunswick streets.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help finding a girl who’s been missing since early December.
Merissa Purdy, 16, was last seen on Dec. 9 at about 2 p.m. near the area of Gottingen and Brunswick streets. She was reported missing on Monday.
Purdy is described as an Indigenous girl, standing about 5’3” tall, weighing about 115 lbs., with red hair and hazel eyes. Police have no description of her clothing.
Police say they have no information to suggest foul play against Purdy, but they’re asking anyone with information of her whereabouts to call police.
Most Popular
-
What's that smell? Nova Scotia businesses shutting down indefinitely due to noxious odour
-
Family forced to escape after home deliberately set on fire: Halifax police
-
'My heart and soul is crushed:' Family reacts after body of Nova Scotia boy found
-
Warnings issued for Halifax as rain and wind storm set to strike