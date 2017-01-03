Police 'monitoring' as Halifax marijuana store re-opens after police raid

HALIFAX — A Halifax marijuana dispensary has re-opened after being raided last week, and police aren't ruling out further charges.

"While our officers use discretion for situations involving individual possession of marijuana, we'll continue to address drug trafficking in our community," Const. Dianne Penfound said Tuesday.

Four people were arrested when Auntie's Health and Wellness Centre was raided Friday, but a spokeswoman confirmed the store has opened its doors again, reportedly with the help of volunteers.

Penfound said they received a number of complaints about Auntie's prior to last week's raid and were "obliged" to investigate. Now that it has re-opened, she said, they are monitoring the business and the investigation is ongoing.

"Given that we're in the midst of a change in the regulatory environment on marijuana, we are monitoring the situation and will look at each marijuana storefront on its own merits," Penfound said.

Ottawa is expected to table legislation in the spring to legalize marijuana, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month the current law governing cannabis will stand until new legislation is ratified.

Shirley Martineau, the 66-year-old owner of Auntie's, and three men were charged with possession of marijuana and cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking. She also faces an additional charge of cultivation of marijuana.

Officers seized a quantity of both marijuana and cannabis resin.

Martineau’s storefront opened in July. At that time, she required all customers to have a doctor’s prescription to purchase marijuana products.

But Martineau told Global News she decided to change the way she does business because she got tired of turning people away who were in need of medical cannabis but unable to get a prescription.

"We have to make a stand. I’m here for the patients and I’m not quitting anytime soon. I’m sorry. But I can't," Martineau told Global.

She said her eventual goal is to be able to supply medical marijuana free of charge to those who require it.

Martineau is scheduled to appear in court to answer to the drug charges Feb. 7.