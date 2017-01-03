Rally planned for Wednesday in support of Nova Scotia Teachers Union

It’s a new year, but nothing’s changed in the labour dispute between teachers and the Nova Scotia government.

A rally is planned for Wednesday in Dartmouth to drum up support for the Nova Scotia Teachers Union as class gets back into session and teachers continue their work-to-rule job action.

The rally is scheduled for 4:45 p.m. at Alderney Landing, and a Facebook page for the event -- titled "We Shall Not Be Moved!" -- says the group Students for Teachers “will be handing out leaflets, saying a few words, and singing a few songs.”

High school, junior high and elementary students, along with alumni, teachers, parents and anyone else who wishes to show support for NSTU is invited to the rally.

Talks between the union and the government are expected to resume in the New Year. On Tuesday morning, NSTU spokesperson Angela Murray had not yet heard when talks would resume, saying it’s up to the provincially appointed conciliator. Metro has a request in to the provincial labour department for more information.