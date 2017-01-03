Warnings issued for Halifax as rain and wind storm set to strike
Environment Canada says system could also bring freezing rain and ice pellets
A mid-week rain and wind storm is coming to town.
Environment Canada has issued a heavy rainfall warning, as well as a wind warning, for all of Halifax as a system approaches from the south.
The wet weather will begin overnight, likely as freezing rain or ice pellets, but then quickly change to rain as the temperatures rise throughout the region on Wednesday morning.
As much as 25 millimetres of rain is possible for Halifax, with winds reaching as high as 70 kilometres per hour.
In the Cape Breton highlands, wind gusts could hit as high as 130 km/h on Wednesday.
“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” an Environment Canada statement reads. “High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.”