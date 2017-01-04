Nova Scotia woman claims 'magnificent' $5.3M jackpot after playing same numbers for decades

The Eastern Passage woman who won the $5.3 million in last week’s Lotto 6/49 draw is describing the experience as “magnificent.”

Olga Beno has played the same set of lottery numbers since having a dream about them in May, 1989.

She was chatting on the phone with her sister and leafing through the newspaper when she spotted the numbers for the Dec. 28 draw, according to a release issued Wednesday by the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

“At first I thought – it can’t be. It’s a mistake in the paper. Then I said to my sister, ‘I think I won the lottery.’ She said ‘Phone me back when you want to tell me the truth.’”

Ten years ago, Beno was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and had to sell her home and begin renting.

Her plans for the $5.3-million prize include building an accessible, ranch- style house. She credits her husband, children and grandchildren with helping her survive the illness, so her lottery win will also go toward spoiling her family and taking a trip to Disney World.

“I’m a big kid at heart,” Beno said in a release.