Waterlogged Halifax residents urged to keep a wary eye on weekend storm

As Halifax residents dry out from a soggy event that brought rain and high winds Wednesday, the weekend might bring a more wintry mix.

“Sunday looks like another interesting kind of event. Most of the models do show a storm system tracking somewhere to the south of Nova Scotia,” Environment Canada meteorologist Bob Robichaud said in an interview on Wednesday.

“Some bring it far enough offshore where there’s not much of an impact here, some bring it a little closer so as to give some snow to eastern parts of the province. None of them actually have a direct hit for us to be in the heaviest snow or strongest winds, but it’s certainly something to monitor as we head into the first week here of the new year.”

On Wednesday, 26.2 millimetres of rain fell and maximum wind gusts at the Halifax airport hit 94 kilometres per hour.

This was on the heels of a rain and wind event on Friday that brought 35 millimetres of rain to the Halifax area.

“Our last couple of storms have been rain and they’ve been back-to-back here and that’s why I think people are perceiving that, ‘Yeah we’ve had a lot of rain,’ but it hasn’t been excessive rainfall,” Robichaud said.

Although this weekend’s potential event is still too far out to predict, Robichaud said as always it’s a good idea for people to keep an eye on the forecast.

After all, it is winter.