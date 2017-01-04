Halifax man facing numerous charges including assault after evading police

A Halifax man is facing 12 charges, including assault and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after he evaded police on the South Shore.

According to a news release, RCMP say they got a call at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday about an assault in Waterville. They found the suspect driving a truck and tried to pull him over, but he wouldn’t stop.

About two hours later, police spotted the vehicle on Highway 103 near Mahone Bay, and tried to pull the suspect over again. Again, he wouldn’t stop.

The same thing happened a third time afterwards on Highway 3 in Western Shore.

Then at 6:15 p.m., with the help of a dog, police found the man on an ATV trail in Gold River and took him into custody.

The 42-year-old man from Halifax, who police don’t name in their release, was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to face the following 12 charges: