Halifax man hospitalized after vehicle-pedestrian collision
A man is in hospital after being hit be a car in Halifax Wednesday evening.
A release from Halifax Regional Police says they responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Oxford and Norwood streets just after 5 p.m.
A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police had Oxford Street closed between Norwood and Pepperell streets after the collision, and say their investigation continues.