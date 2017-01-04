Man with possible life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Dartmouth

Police say a young man in is in hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car at a Dartmouth intersection on Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened at 8:50 p.m. in the area of Albro Lake Road and Victoria Road.

A 47-year-old man driving a car was going westbound on Albro Lake Road when he hit a 26-year-old man walking through the intersection of Victoria Road, police say.

“At this time, paramedics believe that his injuries could be life threatening, however, more extensive testing will be completed at hospital,” a police release stated around 9:50 p.m.