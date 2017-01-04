Man struck in the head with wooden board during Dartmouth robbery

A 40-year-old man was struck in the head with a board and robbed by someone after a planned meeting in Dartmouth didn’t go so well.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 0 to 100 block of Maplehurst Drive.

The victim had arranged to meet what police describe as a ‘female acquaintance’ in the area.

As the victim left his vehicle, and man with a bandana over his face went up to him and assaulted him with the board.

He also demanded money, and when the victim handed over what he had, the suspect hit him again with the weapon before fleeing.

Witnesses called police and the suspect was later located in the area of Newcastle Street and Old Ferry Road.

A 21-year-old man from Boutilier’s Point is facing charges of robbery and assault with a weapon.