Section of Bedford Highway closed due to flooding from heavy rains in Halifax
The city was under a heavy rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday.
It’s raining cats and dogs out there.
Halifax is being hit with heavy rain on Wednesday and it’s so bad that the Bedford Highway is now closed to traffic between Bayview Road and Flamingo Drive due to flooding.
Large pools of rain are flooding the road in front of Mount Saint Vincent University.
Halifax Regioanl Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Halifax was under a heavy rainfall warning by Environment Canada on Wednesday morning.