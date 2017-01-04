'We support NS Teachers:' Students gather in Dartmouth to drum up support for educators

People arriving in Dartmouth on the ferry Wednesday night were greeted with a message from a group of students: “We support NS Teachers.”

The group Students for Teachers organized the rally at Alderney Landing Wednesday night, and about two dozen people showed up in the first half hour. Some held up a lit sign with the slogan, played the song “We Shall Not Be Moved” through a speaker, and played their own tunes with a few brass instruments.

Aeris Snow, a Grade 12 student at Cole Harbour District High School, said the ongoing dispute between teachers and the government, and the resulting work-to-rule campaign, has been putting a damper on her senior year.

“This is my last year to really make memories with the people I care about,” she said, noting she’d already had a semiformal dance cancelled, and there’s more to come.

“The fact that we don’t get our musical this year, and I might not even get a graduation ceremony, and no prom … Actually, I’ve been crying a lot lately because it’s like, this is my last year, and what do I have to show for it?”

Snow thinks the government isn’t recognizing the impact on students.

“I think the teachers are trying their hardest with the situation, but the government, they’re sort of laughing it off, in my opinion,” she said. “They don’t see how important it is to us to have these extra things.”

For Jordan Wallace, a Grade 12 student at Prince Andrew High School, the job action has meant cancellations of student council, band, and with sports on hold, it could affect her upcoming rugby season. She wants to see the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) and the government get back to the table.

“I think that somebody needs to give somewhere. I understand that the government does not have any money right now, but I’m not really sure that they’re trying to negotiate as much as they could be,” she said.

NSTU member, and Grade 1 teacher at École Bois-Joli, Sabrina Fenyvesi, said it was “amazing and overwhelming” to see the students supporting their teachers.

“It’s so nice to see that we’ve got that support because if it wasn’t for their voices, we would think we’re alone,” she said.

Fenyvesi said she knows the union’s doing its part to end the dispute, and she hopes the two sides get back to the table, “and that there’s actual negotiating happening,” she said.