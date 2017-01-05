Halifax Mooseheads trade for 20-year-old defenceman Frederic Aube

The Halifax Moosheads have added a 20-year-old defenceman who caught the eye of the Vancouver Canucks to their roster.

The Herd announced Thursday they have traded a ninth round draft pick in 2017 and a future prospect to the Drummondville Voltigeurs for 20-year-old Frederic Aube.

Aube, a 6’1” tall right-hander weighing in at 195 lbs., has scored four goals this season and added 16 assists.

He was invited to the Vanocuver Canucks development camp after he finished last season as the 13th highest scoring defenceman in the QMJHL. He’s already committed to play CIS hockey next season with McGill University.