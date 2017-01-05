Man facing impaired driving charge after multi-vehicle Magazine Hill collision

A Cole Harbour man is facing a charge of impaired driving after a Thursday afternoon collision involving three vehicles.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at 12:46 p.m. they received several 911 calls in regards to an accident on Windmill Road involving up to eight vehicles and injuries.

Police, fire and EHS responded and determined there were only three vehicles involved. Two of the vehicles were extensively damaged.

One male was taken to hospital with minor injuries and Magazine Hill was shut down for several hours so police could complete their investigation.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 24-year-old man from Cole Harbour, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and was issued a summary offence ticket for driving left of centre.