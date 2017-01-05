Survey says Montreal Canadiens most popular NHL team in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians love their Habs.

Despite how it breaks down in your household, a new survey says one in five Nova Scotians – and a quarter of Atlantic Canadians – cite the Montreal Canadiens as their favourite NHL team.

Unlike the league standings, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t far behind with 19 per cent of people in this province – and 20 per cent in Atlantic Canada – still holding onto hope.

The Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins are tied for the number three spot in Nova Scotia fandom at six per cent, but the Bruins are more popular across Atlantic Canada, five per cent to four per cent.

Seventeen per cent of Atlantic Canadian respondents to the Corporate Research Associates (CRA) poll said they don’t have a favourite NHL team, and another 17 per cent said they don’t watch or follow hockey.

CRA surveyed 1,503 Atlantic Canadians over the phone between Nov. 10 and Dec. 1, and say their results are accurate to within 2.5 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.