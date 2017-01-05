From a music festival to Nico returning to the Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

Head upstream: The Open Waters Festival from Upstream Music Association brings new and improvised music to the city from Friday to next Tuesday at the Dalhousie Arts Centre’s Sir James Dunn Theatre, and The Company House. Ensembles will mix experimental, jazz and classical genres, as Nova Scotian artists come together with visiting artists from the UK, B.C. and Quebec. Symphony Nova Scotia will close out the event with music from Canadian composer Nicole Lizée on Jan. 10. Tickets run $10-$25 at the Dal Box Office, and passes are $55-$60 for adults via upstreammusic.org. Tickets for Company House shows must be bought at the door.

Nico returns: Already a fan favourite in Halifax, the Moosehead’s Swiss star Nico Hischier is back home this weekend after catching international attention in the recent World Juniors. Hischier cemented his spot as a likely top 5 pick in next June’s NHL draft, and became a household name with four goals and three assists in leading Switzerland to the quarter-finals. The 17-year-old forward will be back in his centre position this Friday when the Herd takes on the Moncton Wildcats at 7 p.m. The Mooseheads also host the Saint John Sea Dogs this Saturday at 4 p.m., which will be broadcast nationally on Sportsnet.

Hello to Nova Scotia: If you haven’t been able to appreciate the new Return to Nova Scotia exhibit at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia (AGNS), head to the Hollis Street location this weekend before it ends Feb. 20. Peter Winkworth was an art collector who had amassed a huge historic Canada collection, and since an auction in 2015 many ended up back in the province. There are gems like a rare French-period representation of a Mi’kmaw family canoeing in the Strait of Canso, Maritime battle scenes from the War of 1812, mid-19th century landscapes of Nova Scotia, and more.

Comic swap: If you’ve been on the hunt for a certain vintage comic book, and you’ve run out of luck with stores around the Halifax area, a swap event with fellow collectors might be your best bet. Cape & Cowl on Sackville Drive is hosting a free Comic Swap & Sale this Sunday from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m., featuring more than 6,500 back issue comics from the 1950s to the 1990s at 30 per cent off, and also a “comic swap zone” where you can meet others that may help in your search.