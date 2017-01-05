Nova Scotia woman charged with injuring puppies by docking their tails
HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia woman has been charged for allegedly docking the tails of puppies, a practice banned in the province.
The Nova Scotia SPCA says 35-year-old Candice Burneau of St. Margaret's Bay allegedly placed rubber bands on the puppies' tails -- a procedure that causes the tails to eventually fall off.
The practice was banned in 2010, and veterinarians are not allowed to dock tails for cosmetic reasons.
SPCA chief inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg said docking can be done by snipping a dog's tail with scissors, or by cutting the blood supply with a band.
Burneau has been charged with wilfully causing unnecessary suffering or injury to the puppies on Dec. 29.
She is due in Halifax provincial court on March 8.
