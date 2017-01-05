Police looking for suspects after man robbed at knifepoint in Dartmouth

Police are looking for two men after an armed street robbery in Dartmouth.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said at about 12:15 am Thursday officers were approached by a man who said while out walking, he’d been robbed in the area of Maitland and Newcastle streets in Dartmouth.

The victim told police he was approached by two men wearing dark clothing and ski masks. One of the men produced a knife and demanded items from him. The thieves took the man’s cell phone, jacket and keys before fleeing the area in a older model, beige-coloured Pontiac or Buick.

The victim sustained no injuries. Police said although the area was searched, the suspects haven’t yet been located.