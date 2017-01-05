Woman charged with animal suffering for docking tails of puppies in Halifax region

A woman from the Halifax region has been charged for allegedly docking the tails of puppies, which leads to them eventually falling off.



In a release issued by the Nova Scotia SPCA on Thursday, the association says a 35-year-old woman from St. Margaret’s Bay has been charged for willfully causing unnecessary suffering in relation to an incident on Dec. 29.

The SPCA says the woman placed rubber bands on the puppies’ tails; a procedure called docking that was banned in the province in 2010.

“Docking is a medical procedure to remove part of the dog’s tail. It is often done by “snipping the tail off with scissors or by placing a special band on the tail to cut off blood supply causing the tail to fall off,” Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector for the SPCA in Nova Scotia, said in a release.