Four Nova Scotia family members killed in murder-suicide, RCMP confirm

HALIFAX — The RCMP in Nova Scotia have confirmed that Lionel Desmond killed his family and then himself.

Police say autopsies found that Desmond and three family members died of gunshot wounds, and that his own wound was self-inflicted.

The Mounties had previously said gunshot wounds were the suspected cause in the deaths of 33-year-old Desmond, his 31-year-old wife Shanna Desmond, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his 52-year-old mother Brenda Desmond.

The four were found dead Tuesday night in a rural home in Upper Big Tracadie in northeastern Nova Scotia.

The RCMP issued a statement today thanking the residents of the village for their co-operation and patience in an "extremely difficult time."