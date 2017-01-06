Part of Halifax area under winter storm watch, heavy snow expected this weekend

Eastern parts of the Halifax area could be in for more snow than expected this weekend.

On Friday morning, Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for Halifax County east of Porters Lake.

In a release, they said a low pressure system will approach Nova Scotia on Sunday, bringing snow to the region Saturday night into the next day.

Snowfall amounts over Cape Breton and eastern regions of mainland Nova Scotia are likely to exceed warning criteria, the release said, according to long range models.

Strong winds combined with snow could also bring reduced visibilities.

Winter storm watches are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together, the release said.