Police look for new information 25 years after Andrea King's Halifax-area homicide

New Year’s Day marked 25 years since Andrea King went missing in Halifax, and police continue to ask for the public's help in solving her homicide.

King, 18, disappeared after arriving at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Jan. 1, 1992.

She had flown into Halifax from New Westminister, B.C. with plans of travelling and working in Nova Scotia, according to a RCMP release.

King was last heard from on Jan. 1, when she called a family member in B.C. from the airport to say she’d arrived safely in Halifax, and that she would call them back the following day with an address on where she would be staying.

She was not heard from again.

On Jan. 4, King’s family reported her missing to the RCMP in Surrey, B.C. Although a year-long missing person investigation was conducted in both Halifax and New Westminister, no trace of King was found. Police also could not positively identify anyone who had contact with her after she arrived in Nova Scotia.

Almost a year later on Dec. 22, 1992, the skeletal remains of King were found in a wooded area in Lower Sackville, near the Sackville Business Park. The homicide unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division then took over the investigation.

King’s homicide is a part of the Nova Scotia Reward for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.