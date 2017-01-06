Three in custody after Halifax police search yields multiple drugs, including fentanyl

Halifax police have seized a myriad of street and prescription drugs, including fentanyl, after searching three properties in Halifax on Thursday.

A release from Halifax Regional Police says it all stemmed from an arrest outside a home on Lucknow Street at 1:30 p.m.

Police arrested and searched a 29-year-old man, seizing hydromorphone and marijuana, along with a cell phone. That led to search warrants for properties on Lucknow, Rhuland and Almon streets.

In these three searches, police found fentanyl pills, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, hash, psilocybin mushrooms and “other unidentified pills and powders,” along with some paraphernalia, guns, ammunition and stolen electronic and household items.

Police say the 29-year-old man is facing a number of charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana, and multiple weapons charges.

A 26-year-old man arrested at the property on Rhuland Street, who police say is from Lower Sackville, faces charges of cocaine possession, breach of probation and breach of recognizance.

A 34-year-old Halifax woman turned herself in to police after they contacted her, and she’s facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

Police say the 34-year-old woman and the 29-year-old man may also be charged in relation to the stolen goods found.