Halifax winter parking ban in effect overnight
With snow expected overnight Friday night in Halifax, the municipality has implemented the ban, in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Better find an off-street parking spot Friday night; the winter parking ban is in effect.
With snow expected overnight Friday, the municipality has implemented the ban, in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday. Any vehicles still parked on the street during that time will be ticketed or towed.
A release from the municipality says crews will be working throughout the day Friday to apply salt, and liquid brine, and then will “shift to clearing operation to address the forecasted 5-7 cm of anticipated snow accumulation from streets and sidewalks.”
Along with removing vehicles from streets, the municipality reminds people that vehicles hanging out of driveways blocking sidewalks can also be ticketed, and asks people to remove any other obstacles to sidewalk snow clearing.
