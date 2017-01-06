Halifax winter parking ban in effect overnight

Better find an off-street parking spot Friday night; the winter parking ban is in effect.

With snow expected overnight Friday, the municipality has implemented the ban, in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday. Any vehicles still parked on the street during that time will be ticketed or towed.

A release from the municipality says crews will be working throughout the day Friday to apply salt, and liquid brine, and then will “shift to clearing operation to address the forecasted 5-7 cm of anticipated snow accumulation from streets and sidewalks.”