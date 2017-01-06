Police look for wanted N.S. man serving trafficking sentence, considered dangerous

Police are asking for help in finding a Nova Scotia man wanted for breaching his conditions who is considered violent.

On Friday, East Hants District RCMP said in a release they were looking for 41-year-old Clive Anthony Pearson.

Pearson was serving a three-year sentence relating to Trafficking and Possession (CDSA), police said, and other charges. While on statutory release, he breached his conditions and a warrant was issued by Correctional Services Canada.

Police said Pearson has a “significant” criminal record including assaults, drugs, threats, property-related offenses, and failure to comply with court orders.

He is considered to be violent and is banned from having access to firearms.

Pearson is known to frequent the areas of Noel Shore, Lower Sackville and Mount Uniacke, and is described as 5’6’’ and 221 pounds, with blue eyes, brown hair while partially bald.

Anyone who thinks they recognize Pearson is advised not to approach him, but contact police by calling 911.