QMJHL Roundup: Nico Hischier's four points lifts Mooseheads over Wildcats

HALIFAX — Nico Hischier scored two goals and two assists to lift the Halifax Mooseheads over the Moncton Wildcats 6-2 on Friday night in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

The 18-year-old, who is eligible for June's NHL draft, was playing his first game since returning from the world junior championship where he represented Switzerland.

Frederic Aube also had two goals and two helpers for Halifax (17-18-3) while Maxime Fortier scored once and tacked on two assists. Raphael Lavoie rounded out the attack and Arnaud Durandeau had three helpers.

Julien Tessier and Alexandre Renaud found the back of the net for the Wildcats (13-24-1).

Blade Mann-Dixon made 24 saves for the win as Matthew Waite stopped 40 shots in defeat.

The Mooseheads were scoreless on five power plays and Moncton was 0 for 4.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 4 ISLANDERS 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Giovanni Fiore struck twice and Kyle Jessiman turned aside 34 shots as Cape Breton doubled up the Islanders for its sixth straight win.

Phelix Martineau scored the winner and Drake Batherson had a power-play goal for the Screaming Eagles (22-15-3).

Nicolas Meloche and Kameron Kielly chipped in for Charlottetown (24-13-1). Mark Grametbauer made 38 saves in net.

---

SEA DOGS 5 TITAN 1

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Matthew Highmore had two goals and an assist as the Sea Dogs downed Acadie-Bathurst.

Simon Bourque, Samuel Dove-McFalls and Bokondji Imama supplied the rest of the offence for Saint John (24-10-4). Alex D'Orio made 30 saves.

Christophe Boivin replied for the Titan (19-17-4). Reilly Pickard took the loss by turning away 8-of-12 shots in 20 minutes. Anthony Dumont-Bouchard went the rest of the way and made 14 saves.

---

TIGRES 6 OLYMPIQUES 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Jimmy Huntington and Ivan Kosorenkov both scored twice to lead the Tigres past Gatineau.

Antoine Lessard and Maxime Comtois also had goals for Victoriaville (21-15-4) and James Povall made 17 saves.

Jacob Lapierre and Anthony Gagnon scored for the Olympiques (17-19-3). Mathieu Bellemare turned away 34 shots.

---

ARMADA 3 SAGUENEENS 0

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Francis Leclerc stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Armada blanked Chicoutimi.

Miguel Picard, on the power play, and Remy Anglehart scored in the first period for Blainville-Boisbriand (22-11-6). Anthony Poulin added an empty netter.

Julio Billia turned away 16-of-18 shots for the Sagueneens (19-16-3).

---

HUSKIES 8 REMPARTS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Antoine Waked scored two goals and an assist as the Huskies routed Quebec.

Gabriel Fontaine, Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Alexandre Fortin all had a goal and two helpers for Rouyn-Noranda (23-10-6). Chris McQuaid, Jeremy Diotte and Peter Abbandonato rounded out the attack while Samuel Harvey made 12 saves.

Yanick Turcotte and Derek Gentile found the back of the net for the Remparts (20-16-4) and Evgeny Kiselev turned away 21 shots.

---

CATARACTES 4 PHOENIX 2

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Dennis Yan had a pair of third-period goals to lift the Cataractes past Sherbrooke for their ninth straight win.

Justin Bernier and Samuel Guilbault, on the power play, also scored for Shawinigan (26-9-2). Mikhail Denisov stopped 16 shots.

Alexander Krief, on the power play, and Julien Pelletier supplied the offence for the Phoenix (17-20-3). Brendan Cregan made 31 saves.