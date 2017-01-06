Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Cole Harbour construction site

Police in Halifax are looking for suspects after they say several thousand dollars worth of tools were stolen from a construction site in Cole Harbour.

A release from RCMP says the tools were stolen sometime between 4 p.m. on Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They say the thieves broke into a secured trailer at a housing development on Loonview Lane and stole these items:

Spectra 300 laser level (contains legs and a case)

STIHL concrete cutsaw

Honda electric inverter E2000

Dewalt SDS hammer drill

2 Dewalt 1/2 inch drills

3 diamond tip metal concrete saw blades

Dewalt grinder

Dewalt reciprocal cordless saw

Dewalt wormdrive skillsaw