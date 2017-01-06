Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Cole Harbour construction site
Police say the thieves broke into a secured trailer at a housing development on Loonview Lane in Cole Harbour and stole several thousand dollars worth of tools.
A release from RCMP says the tools were stolen sometime between 4 p.m. on Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.
They say the thieves broke into a secured trailer at a housing development on Loonview Lane and stole these items:
- Spectra 300 laser level (contains legs and a case)
- STIHL concrete cutsaw
- Honda electric inverter E2000
- Dewalt SDS hammer drill
- 2 Dewalt 1/2 inch drills
- 3 diamond tip metal concrete saw blades
- Dewalt grinder
- Dewalt reciprocal cordless saw
- Dewalt wormdrive skillsaw
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.