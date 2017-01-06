News / Halifax

Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from Cole Harbour construction site

Police say the thieves broke into a secured trailer at a housing development on Loonview Lane in Cole Harbour and stole several thousand dollars worth of tools.

Police in Halifax are looking for suspects after they say several thousand dollars worth of tools were stolen from a construction site in Cole Harbour.

A release from RCMP says the tools were stolen sometime between 4 p.m. on Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

They say the thieves broke into a secured trailer at a housing development on Loonview Lane and stole these items:

  • Spectra 300 laser level (contains legs and a case)
  • STIHL concrete cutsaw
  • Honda electric inverter E2000
  • Dewalt SDS hammer drill
  • 2 Dewalt 1/2 inch drills
  • 3 diamond tip metal concrete saw blades
  • Dewalt grinder
  • Dewalt reciprocal cordless saw
  • Dewalt wormdrive skillsaw

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

