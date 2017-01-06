Police watchdog investigating after Halifax police chase leads to crash
A release from Halifax Regional Police says a vehicle fleeing police hit a power pole on Agricola Street at McCully Street.
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a police chase ended in a crash in Halifax early Friday morning.
One person in the vehicle was taken to hospital for injuries that “appear to be non life threatening,” and Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is now investigating the crash.
Agricola Street was closed between North and May streets Friday morning as SiRT conducted its investigation.
