At Open Waters Festival, listening leads to ‘spontaneous composition’

It may have started with the sound of cymbal, but during Saturday’s Creative Music Workshop, that simple sound was joined by musical tubes, the beads of a metal bracelet and the sound of clashing pots and pans.

Ten musicians, many who’ve hosted previous creative music workshops, came together to showcase their ability to create music with just about any item you can imagine – and no arranged music.

The workshop is one of 16 events in the 2017 version of the Halifax Open Waters Festival.

According to Crofts, creative music, or "spontaneous composition” as he calls it, works as an intricate collaboration between everyone involved. To make it work the ensemble has to listen to one another.

“You kind of understand within [listening] what the music requires,” Crofts said. “Essentially when it requires you to do something or when you feel like joining someone in what they’re doing, or when you need to play out and listen again to see what is going on.”



At first the interplay between traditional music instruments and created tools may sound chaotic, but it is all part of the plan of building off one another.

Laura Lee was one of the musicians on stage. She worked her musical magic on an instrument that she built herself, a contraption of pans and cooking tools.

While it takes a while to unpack and set up, it didn’t cost much to put together.

“I thought well, I can’t afford a lot, so I went to Value Village and looked around and decided to make an instrument out of pots and pans,” Lee said. “Some of these are actually quite musical.”

According to Crofts, at first the interplay between traditional music instruments and created tools may sound chaotic, but it is all part of the plan of building off one another.

While the Creative Music Workshop was only held on Saturday afternoon, the 2017 festival will continue with events on Saturday evening and throughout Sunday.