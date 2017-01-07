Late night selfie leads to big trouble for Halifax university student

A photo on social media that appeared to show a man holding an assault rifle had Halifax police scrambling for answers on Friday.

While the investigation later found the assault rifle was actually a paintball gun, police are reminding Haligonians to not post pictures of themselves with firearms or guns that appear to be firearms. Police resources are tied up as they investigate what they consider to be a potentially dangerous situation.

The police were notified by security at Saint Mary’s University at 10:45 p.m. after the photo’s background appeared to be a university dorm room.

Multiple units responded to the call, but were not able to find the suspect at his room in the Loyola Residence building at Saint Mary’s. He was later found at another location where he was taken into custody without incident.