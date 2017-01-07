Lotto Max ticket worth $1 million sold in Dartmouth

A ticket worth $1 million from Friday night’s Lotto Max draw was sold in Dartmouth.

The whopping $60 million jackpot was claimed by a single ticket sold in Quebec.

There were also 42 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs and 18 of them were won by tickets purchased across the country, including the one in Dartmouth.

“Details on the prize winner(s) will be released as soon as the winner(s) comes forward to collect the prize,” said a release from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation.

A total of 22 winning Maxmillions tickets were sold - 14 of them are worth $1 million each and the other eight $500,000 each.