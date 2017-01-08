Controversial development coming to Halifax council, three buildings could get torn down

Halifax regional council will vote Tuesday on whether to allow a controversial development at the corner of Oxford and North streets.

The proposal from Mythos Development Ltd. is for a seven storey, 81-unit residential building on the site. Three buildings would be torn down to make way for the development: the former St. Theresa Convent building, which is now a 44-unit apartment building known as Ardmore Hall; a three-unit home; and a single-unit home.

Planning staff recommended to the Halifax and West Community Council last fall that bylaw amendments be approved to allow the development, but only if it was taken down to six storeys. The community council rejected that recommendation, and recommended that regional council refuse the bylaw amendments and not allow the development.

“I talked to residents and residents are still not in full agreement of the development,” Coun. Lindell Smith said in an interview. “I’m more willing to hear reasons of why it can work because it’s down to six.”

Smith said there was no presentation from municipal planning staff at that meeting, where he voted against the proposal, so he’s looking forward to hearing one on Tuesday.

“I’m still not sure if six is where we should be at, but if our planners are saying that, I want to know how they came to that conclusion,” he said.

Smith said the community council voted against the development in part because “the neighbourhood was rallying against it.”

Staff originally recommended against the development altogether in 2014, but the previous regional council voted against their recommendation, allowing the planning process to go forward.

At a public meeting held about a year ago, more than two dozen nearby residents, including Smith, spoke out against a larger version of the development.

Coun. Shawn Cleary’s district starts across the street from the site, and he said he’s heard “lot and lots” of feedback from constituents during his short time in office.