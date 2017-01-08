Halifax Heroes: You couldn't DIY without this guy behind the tool library

Clay Radcliffe loves the DIY life.

Designer at a Halifax architecture firm by trade, Radcliffe also knows his way around household projects – and all the tools that go with them.

So when Radcliffe heard about a start-up non-profit project – the Halifax Tool Library – he was intrigued. For $50 a year, members can borrow tools from the utterly unique to the every day.

“The Tool Library is unique because as much as I talk about it, nobody seems to have a negative thing to say about it,” Radcliffe said. “It's really nice to be involved in a group or organization that has a 100 per cent positive reaction.”

The Tool Library started with a crowd-funding campaign in 2013 and opened up in a corner of the Bike Again shop on Almon Street in 2014. It was a year later when Radcliffe found about it and at that point they had 650 tools donated by individuals and companies. But it hit a snag: the board was having trouble with rules and governance.

“Like in many of these groups the difficulty becomes when you try to take these big picture ideas and try to make reality on the ground,” he said.

Radcliffe jumped in with a whole lot of energy and know-how and the Tool Library prospered. It now has over 1,300 tools in the inventory, a bigger space, and 24 volunteers.

“I became very enthusiastic about what the Tool Library was about and when I got in there I realized it was even better than I imagined,” Radcliffe said.

It wasn't an industrial tool operation like he expected, but a community of people with a passion for DIY living and sustainability.

“I'm a firm believer in the philosophy that energy attracts energy. I think that's been my biggest contribution to the tool library: I've had the luxury of a bit of time and extra energy I can throw at the Tool Library.”

Radcliffe commits about 30 hours a week to the Tool Library but he's hardly one to shoulder the success of the project. He said it is very much a team effort.

“For a group that's a sharing economy, it's tough to stand out and take praise and individual honours,” he said.

“It's fun to throw your energy at something that is so positive but it also personally rewarding to have that energy sent back to you and the enthusiasm of others. That's been a huge part of the experience for me.”

Something else Radcliffe is proud of is the diversity of the Tool Library community. The gender mix is around 50-50, he said, and includes people from different backgrounds.

“Our membership is extremely diverse: we have members who are experienced and who are looking for that one-off tool they don't want to pay for, and brand new people who are enthusiastic but inexperienced about tool use.”

