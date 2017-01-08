Six crew members rescued after tanker runs aground off Nova Scotia

SYDNEY, N.S. — The Canadian Coast Guard says six crew members have been safely rescued from a tanker that ran aground off Nova Scotia.

Anne Miller, a regional director with the coast guard's Atlantic region, says the Arca 1 ran aground just north of Sydney Mines around 8 a.m. Sunday after losing engine power.

Miller says the small tanker was in the Atlantic region en route to Mexico with no cargo on board when it experienced mechanical difficulties.

She says the vessel, which was carrying 15 tonnes of fuel for its own engines, was headed to Sydney to address those issues when it ran aground.

Miller says a Cormorant helicopter safely removed the six crew members from the ship.

She says there has been no reports of pollution and the ship's hull has not been seriously damaged.