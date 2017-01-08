Halifax digging out from about 30 centimetres of snow from winter blast

Neighbours helping neighbours – a tradition continuing this winter as Halifax cleans up from a major winter storm on the weekend.

Albert Kopf, who was clearing his neighbour’s sidewalk with a snowblower, said that he’s trying to help his friends out as much as possible.

He was up at 10 a.m. Sunday in order to start clearing the pile up of snow around his neighbourhood.



“This isn’t that bad of a storm but this thing sure made it easier to clear the snow,” he said.

City crews were working throughout the night as well as Sunday morning to clear major roadways but many streets are still covered in snow by around noontime.

In order to help clear the remaining streets the municipality will continue to enforce its overnight winter parking ban from 1 a.m. to 6.a.m. on Monday.

Many early morning flights were cancelled or delayed at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, with Environment Canada reporting the airport officially received 33 centimetres during the storm that began Saturday evening and stopped early Sunday morning.

While Environment Canada wasn’t able to provide official totals for other areas, they were able to provide unofficial totals from volunteer reporters. Dartmouth received 24 centimetres of snow, Hammond Plains received 22 centimetres and Bedford 26 centimetres.

The largest reported number comes out of Kings West where they received 42 cm of snow, as reported by the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal’s official Twitter account.

Many businesses delayed opening or remained closed on Sunday due to the storm.