Coast Guard hopes to tow tanker that ran aground off Nova Scotia coast

SYDNEY, N.S. — The Canadian Coast Guard says it will attempt early Tuesday to free a tanker that ran aground off Cape Breton.

The Arca 1 grounded just north of Sydney Mines on Sunday after losing engine power, and its six-member crew was rescued later that day.

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who is also responsible for the coast guard, told a news conference at the Canadian Coast Guard College in Sydney that crews will prepare the Mexican-owned tanker for a tow Monday evening.

They hope to free it at high tide on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m., although LeBlanc said Monday that decision will be made by officials on the ground.

LeBlanc said he and other officials assessed the small tanker from the air Monday and its hull had not been breached.