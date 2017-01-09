'Good job:' Councillor has 'never' heard from so many residents happy with Halifax snow clearing

One Halifax councillor says he’s never seen so many residents calling in to give kudos to snow crews.

The municipality was hit with a snowstorm overnight Saturday into Sunday that brought more than 30 centimetres, but Coun. Tim Outhit said happy residents noticed roads were cleared ahead of schedule.

“This time about a year ago … I had about 150 complaints in a day by phone and email. What I had yesterday was probably contact with about 30 or 40 people, of which three-quarters of them were asking me to pass along ‘good job’ to the crews,” the Bedford councillor said Monday.

“This was quite a shift.”

Many sidewalks were passable Sunday as well, ahead of the deadline for clearing that would be around 8 p.m. Monday, Outhit added.

While Outhit said it was likely a combination of things that helped crews clean up quickly, including the fact that it was only snow and not mixed rain to create slush; the storm cleared up by early morning; it was a weekend with fewer cars on the roads; and crews were able to get “a lot of equipment out and were prepared.”

Outhit said he had gotten a couple calls from people last year wanting to thank the crews after one particularly good clean up, but “never as much” as this weekend.

The good feedback has been passed along to crews from various sources, HRM spokeswoman Tiffany Chase said Monday.

Chase said there was lots of cooperation from residents moving their cars off the street on Saturday into Sunday, which really helped plows clear the snow away quickly.

The full force of crews (140 pieces of street equipment and 100 pieces for sidewalks) also tackled the bulk of snow overnight, Chase said.

Having the storm land on a weekend also helped equipment get around without fighting traffic, Chase added.