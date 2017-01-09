A star in our city: Halifax Mooseheads' Nico Hischier turning heads around the hockey world

It took only two weeks for Nico Hischier to plant a Swiss flag on the hockey world. His next big impression may be an early selection at June’s National Hockey League entry draft in Chicago.

After finding his footing early on in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League season, Halifax Mooseheads fans saw their prized import progress into perhaps the most dangerous offensive player in the league with 26 goals and 54 points in 33 games. Hischier was second in QMJHL scoring when he joined Switzerland’s world junior squad in mid-December, but the beloved holiday tournament took his hype to an international level.

“It was such a great experience for me, not just for hockey but to play with my old friends from back home,” said Hischier, from Naters, Switzerland. “I’ll never forget it.”

Hischier turned heads with smooth offensive skills and a solid two-way game throughout the tournament, collecting four goals and seven points in five games. His two-goal standout performance nearly helped the Swiss topple the eventual champion Americans in the quarterfinal, prompting some scouts to declare Hischier a potential top five pick in the upcoming NHL draft.

“(The attention) was nice, but the loss to the United States hurt,” he said. “We were right there until the end, and our mood was down afterwards. Our main goal was to reach the semi-final.”

Mooseheads head coach Andre Tourigny has coached more than a decade of junior hockey and spent the previous three years as an NHL assistant with the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators. He knows a star when he sees one, and considers Hischier’s world junior feats a sign of something special.

“It’s tough to compare players, but Nico’s right in that alley of the best junior players I’ve ever coached,” said Tourigny. “To be that type of player at 17 years old is very rare for the world juniors. It was on par with Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, or Jonathan Drouin at that age, and perhaps even more impressive when you consider the way he lifted and led his team at such a young age.”

Like Tourigny, Mooseheads teammate and QMJHL leading scorer Maxime Fortier wasn’t surprised watching the breakout performance.

“Nico can do whatever he wants on the ice,” Fortier said. “I played with Nik Ehlers and even Drouin here a bit, and he’s right in that class. He was outstanding at the world juniors.”