Off-duty Mountie charged with impaired driving in Nova Scotia

An off-duty RCMP officer has been charged with impaired driving and placed on administrative leave.

On Dec. 24, 2016 a member of the Kings District RCMP performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 101 in Auburn, Kings County. The driver was an off-duty member of the RCMP, a release Monday said.

Last week on Jan. 4, Cpl. Scott MacMillan, a member of the RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit with 26 years of service, was charged with impaired driving and refusing a breath demand.

MacMillan was released from custody on Dec. 24 and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Feb.14.