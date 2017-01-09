Off-duty Mountie charged with impaired driving in Nova Scotia
Cpl. Scott MacMillan, Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit member, was pulled over in a traffic stop on Christmas Eve.
An off-duty RCMP officer has been charged with impaired driving and placed on administrative leave.
On Dec. 24, 2016 a member of the Kings District RCMP performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 101 in Auburn, Kings County. The driver was an off-duty member of the RCMP, a release Monday said.
Last week on Jan. 4, Cpl. Scott MacMillan, a member of the RCMP Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit with 26 years of service, was charged with impaired driving and refusing a breath demand.
MacMillan was released from custody on Dec. 24 and is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Feb.14.
He is currently on administrative leave, the release said, and an internal Code of Conduct investigation is underway in relation to MacMillan's actions.