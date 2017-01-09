Funerals this week for young girl, mother, who died in Nova Scotia murder-suicide

TRACADIE, N.S. — The funeral for a mother and young daughter shot dead in a murder-suicide in Nova Scotia will be held Thursday, a day after the service for their killer and his mother.

RCMP have said Lionel Desmond shot his wife Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his mother Brenda before turning the gun on himself in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S.

The four bodies were discovered last Tuesday.

A funeral for Shanna and Aaliyah will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Monsignor Donnelly Hall in Tracadie.

On Wednesday, a funeral service will be held for Lionel and Brenda at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in Tracadie.

The federal government has confirmed it will pay for the funerals of the four people.