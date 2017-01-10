Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza fighting at UFC Fight Night in Halifax

A former UFC women’s champion is entering the octagon for the Fight Night card in Halifax next month.

Carla Esparza of Los Angeles (11-3) will take on Windsor, Ont’s Randa Markos in the upcoming show Feb. 19 at Scotiabank Centre.

Esparaza was the inaugural strawweight champion in 2014 when she captured The Ultimate Fighter 20 crown. She is now ranked fourth in the division and is 2-1 as a UFC competitor, including a decision over Juliana Lima in the preliminary bout of UFC 197 last April.

Markos also competed in Ultimate Fighter 20 and is 2-3 in UFC. She is ranked 19th as a strawweight, with her last fight a first-round submission loss to Courtney Casey at UFC 202 in August.

Former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos will face Stefan (Skyscraper) Struve in the main event of the Halifax UFC card.

The two big men first met at UFC 95 in February 2009 when Dos Santos won by first-round knockout.

Dos Santos (18-4) is ranked fourth among heavyweight contenders while the seven-foot Struve (32-8) is No. 11.

The televised Fight Night show at the Scotiabank Centre also marks a return to action for Toronto middleweight Elias (The Spartan) Theodorou (12-1), who faces American-based Brazilian Cezar Ferreira (12-5). Both men hold Ultimate Fighter titles with Theodorou winning "The Ultimate Fighter Nations" while Ferreira took Season 1 of "The Ultimate Fighter Brazil."

Lightweight Alessandro Ricci (10-4) Woodbridge, Ont., tackles Mexican Alvaro Herrera (9-4) while Montreal bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi (6-0) makes his UFC debut against Brazilian Reginaldo Vieira (14-4).