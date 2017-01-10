Dartmouth Costco workers cover cost, shipping of thank-you collage to Desmond family

The tragic deaths of the Desmond family hit “close to home” for one Costco worker, who said a small act of kindness was the least he could do.

Brad Piper, head of the Dartmouth location’s photo lab, was asked to print off a 24x36 photo collage thanking strangers and friends who donated to the GoFundMe campaign for the Desmond family, which would be sent to the C.L. Curry Funeral home in Antigonish.

The person who created the collage wants to remain anonymous, but when they tried to pay for the item Piper told them he and his lab co-workers had covered the $19.99 cost.

“I basically just try to do what I think is the right thing,” Piper said Tuesday.

“I just wish I could have delivered it myself, but it was a little too far away.”

Arrangements for others to take the card down to Antigonish fell through, so Piper also shipped the package down on Monday himself to ensure it would arrive before the funerals set for Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The RCMP in Nova Scotia have confirmed that military veteran Lionel Desmond shot his family and then himself at their home in Upper Big Tracadie last week, including his wife Shanna, their 10-year-old daughter, and his mother Brenda Desmond.

Desmond was diagnosed with PTSD after a tour in Afghanistan in 2007, and he had received treatment from the military. But it remains unclear what care, if any, was provided by the N.S. health system, since family members have said Lionel was unable to get help recently when he went to St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish.

The devastating story struck a chord with Piper and his colleagues with military family members, he said, especially since he himself has mental health issues and lost a 17-year-old nephew to them a few years ago.

“There’s not enough attention and money spent on mental health issues … and there’s a lot of people out there silently suffering,” Piper said.