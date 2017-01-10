Halifax councillor to police: Check yourself before you street check

In the absence of any immediate policy changes from Halifax Regional Police, one Halifax regional councillor is urging officers to think twice before conducting street checks.

Data released by the force on Monday show black people in Halifax are three times more likely than white people to be street checked by police.

Asked what he would say to an officer thinking of stopping a black person on the street, Coun. Lindell Smith said police should ask themselves two questions: "'Is there a real reason why this should be happening?' and 'Would you be happy if someone did this to you?' And if you answer those two questions, and either one of them is, 'I don’t think this is right, but I’m gonna do it anyway,' that right there should be a red flag."

Smith said he hasn’t been street checked in the last five or six years, but as a young man growing up in the Uniacke Square area, it was a common occurrence.

"I’ve had issues where police followed me, or police have pulled me over and asked questions that really had nothing to do with what I was doing," he said.

"Of course your mind goes to, is it racism? Is it discrimination? But at the same time, it’s hard to say … You don’t want to think about it that way, because who wants to feel that they’re being discriminated upon based on their colour?"

Smith said he learned to deal with being stopped, and for him, “it was easy because it happened to me a lot.” He’d ask officers for their badge numbers and why they were stopping him, and if they didn’t have an answer, he didn’t comply.

"But at the same time, some people don’t have as much confidence as I do and they just comply. It’s hard to deal with a figure of authority and try to say, ‘No, I’m not gonna listen to you.’ As a black person, sometimes that’s a scary scenario when you’re saying no to police, knowing what’s been happening all over, especially in the States."

He believes street checks can be useful in certain situations, but would like to see better training for beat and community officers. He’d also like to see data that would identify any officers who are “frequent flyers” in stopping certain ethnic groups more than others.

Smith said he’s not sure doing away with the practice would help, and he wants to focus on connecting police and the community.

Mayor Mike Savage said police need to learn from the findings this week, but he doesn’t think street checks should be stopped.