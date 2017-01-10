Halifax regional council rejects controversial development

The corner of North and Oxford streets will be staying as is after Halifax regional council voted against a controversial development on Tuesday.

Mythos Development Ltd. had proposed a seven storey, 81-unit residential building on the site. Three buildings would’ve been torn down to make way for the development: a 44-unit apartment building known as Ardmore Hall; a three-unit home; and a single-unit home.

In the fall, the Halifax and West Community Council rejected staff’s recommendation to allow a version of the development shortened to six storeys, and recommended council refuse the bylaw amendments necessary to allow the development. At its meeting on Tuesday, council voted 13 to four in favour of that recommendation.

“I was pleased with the final outcome,” said area Coun. Lindell Smith.

Smith said it was "bittersweet" though, as he feels bad for the developer, who went through a long process with the proposal.

“I’m hoping that whatever comes through with the Centre Plan, the developer will be able to come back and apply … and be able to just abide by the rules and just build,” he said.

The Centre Plan became the main point for debate on Tuesday. Staff had cited what might be coming in the plan for the area as a reason to allow the development, but the majority of councillors preferred to wait and see exactly what the plan held for the community.

Coun. Waye Mason argued the development could set a precedent for an area that hasn’t officially been identified as a growth corridor. He said the development wouldn’t really fit the neighbourhood, with its mostly two storey single-family homes.

“It’s a different kind of vibe,” he said.

A few other councillors argued that if the Centre Plan was likely to allow a six storey building in that area, which staff said it was, then there was no argument against the development – despite widespread opposition for it in the community.