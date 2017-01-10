Open for business: Kim's Convenience comes to Halifax's Neptune Theatre
The corner store comedy about Korean parents and their second-generation offspring opens Friday and runs until Feb.5.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Kim’s Convenience is open for business in Halifax.
The corner store comedy, created by Ins Choi, opens this Friday at Neptune Theatre and “packs a powerful family drama under a comfortable exterior of sitcom-style humour,” the theatre's site says.
Mr. Kim, the store’s Korean owner, grapples with both his changing neighborhood and the gulf between him and his second-generation children.
This story of a “fractured but loving family” confronting the future and forgiving the past is a Canadian classic in the making, and the inspiration for the new popular CBC series of the same name.
The play opens this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and runs until Feb.5. Get tickets at the box office or neptunetheatre.com.