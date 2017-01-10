Open for business: Kim's Convenience comes to Halifax's Neptune Theatre

Kim’s Convenience is open for business in Halifax.

The corner store comedy, created by Ins Choi, opens this Friday at Neptune Theatre and “packs a powerful family drama under a comfortable exterior of sitcom-style humour,” the theatre's site says.

Mr. Kim, the store’s Korean owner, grapples with both his changing neighborhood and the gulf between him and his second-generation children.

This story of a “fractured but loving family” confronting the future and forgiving the past is a Canadian classic in the making, and the inspiration for the new popular CBC series of the same name.