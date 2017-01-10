No overnight parking allowed on certain streets in Halifax, Dartmouth Tuesday due to snow clearing

Residents are being asked to not park on certain streets in downtown Halifax and Dartmouth tonight so crews can finish clearing away snow.

The municipal overnight parking ban has been lifted across HRM until further notice, but barricades will be placed at the end of certain streets where this snow removal work will be going on.

Traffic will be allowed to travel through these areas, but there will be no parking. Tuesday night crews will focus on removing snow from:

-Barrington Street from Cogswell to Duke streets

-Duke Street from Brunswick to Argyle streets

-Argyle Street from Carmichael to Blowers streets

-Blowers Street from Market to Barrington streets

-Portland Street from King Street to Alderney Drive

-King Street, Wentworth Street and Dundas Street, each from Portland Street to Alderney Drive.

Residents are asked to move their cars off the street in those areas between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

HRM is reminding residents that under Section 139 of the Motor Vehicle Act, vehicles can be ticketed or towed any time of the day if they are obstructing snow clearing.

Rather than waiting for snow to pile up, the municipality said they are “taking a more proactive approach by removing snow in problem areas in between weather events.”