Operator of Nova Scotia to Maine ferry looking at extending upcoming season

HALIFAX — The operator of Nova Scotia's taxpayer-funded ferry from Yarmouth, N.S., to Portland, Maine says there is a chance the upcoming season will be extended by up to a month.

Bay Ferries CEO Mark MacDonald says the company is examining the possibility of starting the service around June 1 and extending it by two weeks next fall in order to provide additional help to the province's tourism industry.

MacDonald says the move would depend on the availability of the port in Portland and on whether it makes economic sense to the ferry.

He says at this point, the company believes it can extend its season in October, but not by operating on a seven-day a week schedule.

MacDonald also told the legislature's economic development committee that the company "holds" to financial projections made in October when it said further operational money from the province wasn't needed for the current fiscal year which ends March 31.